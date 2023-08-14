Left Menu

Independence Day: 954 police personnel to be awarded medals; CRPF to get 33 gallantry awards

The Union home ministry on Monday announced the names of 954 police personnel who will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) on Independence Day.

Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union home ministry on Monday announced the names of 954 police personnel who will be awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) on Independence Day. The Central Reserve Force (CRPF), the largest Para Military Force, got 33 Gallantry Medals on Independence Day. It includes 20 Medals for gallantry in five operations conducted in Jammu and Kashmir while 13 Medals were conferred on the Bravehearts who displayed gallant action in four operations in left-wing extremism-infested areas. Two bravehearts were also awarded with the Police Medal for gallantry (Posthumous).

These medals include 4 Kirti Chakra (Posthumous), 1 Shaurya Chakra, 1 President’s Police Medal for Gallantry and 27 Police Medal for Gallantry, taking the total Gallantry Medal tally of the force to 2502, which is reflective of the patriotic rooting of the Force and the unwavering and selfless devotion of its bravehearts towards their duties to the Nation, said CRPF in a statement. As many as 55 BSF personnel have been conferred with 4 Police Medals for Gallantry, 05 President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 46 Police Medals for Meritorious Service, while Assam rifles received two Medals for gallantry, one President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 12 Police Medals for Meritorious Service. (ANI)

