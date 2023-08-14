Former MP minister Jitu Patwari spotted putting ‘50pc commission govt’ poster in Indore; case registered against 3 unidentified persons

The political war of accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government does not seem to be getting over as in a fresh incident former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress MLA Jitu Patwari was spotted putting '50 percent commission government' posters featuring chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Indore. Patwari along with his supporters were seen putting the posters at the pillar of advertisement hoarding in Rajwada area in the city on Sunday. Meanwhile, a few congress leaders also put the posters on the vehicles of municipal corporations.

The former minister and congress leaders were pasting the posters in protest of a case registered against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav's Twitter handles over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption'. After this, the police registered another case against three unknown persons at Sarafa police station in the city in connection with putting the '50 percent government' posters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Singh said, "The posters were put up on the government property of the Municipal Corporation on Sunday. After that, following a complaint of the employees of the Municipal Corporation, a case was registered against three unknown persons at Sarafa police station in the city on the same day." Further action into the matter will be taken after investigation. The posters have been removed, Singh added.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Indore police registered a case against five people, including city Congress president in connection with burning the effigy of CM Chouhan in the city on Sunday. City Congress President Surjit Singh Chadha and his associates burnt the effigy in protest of the case registered against congress leaders over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption'.

Malharganj police station in charge Lokesh Singh said, "City Congress President Surjit Singh Chadha and his associates burnt the effigy of CM Chouhan in the city on Sunday. They did not take permission for burning the effigy. After which a case has been registered against Chadha and four other Congress workers under section IPC 188." Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

