Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Flood-like situation in Rishikesh due to heavy rains

Flood-like situation in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh due to incessant rains and the water level of Ganga is above the danger level, informed the officials on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 22:05 IST
Uttarakhand: Flood-like situation in Rishikesh due to heavy rains
Visuals from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. (Photo/SDRF Uttarakhand). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Flood-like situation in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh due to incessant rains and the water level of Ganga is above the danger level, informed the officials on Monday. According to the officials, the Triveni Ghat submerged due to increased water level in Ganga. Rishikesh police has barricaded the tourists from going to Ganga Ghat.

The police rescued 20 people trapped in submerged houses in Rishikesh's Ambagh, said the officials. "SDRF team took immediate action on the information of some people being trapped in the submerged houses due to waterlogging in Seema Dental displaced area, Ambagh in Rishikesh, immediately reached the spot and rescued 20 people trapped there with the help of rafts and brought them to a safe place," the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) of Uttarakhand police shared in a tweet.

Due to incessant rains, a large part of the road in Thano-Bhogpur on the Dehradun-Rishikesh road has been washed away by the strong current of the river. On the situation arising out of incessant rain in Uttarakhand, Garhwal Range IG Karan Singh Nagnyal said, "The collapsed building housed a coaching centre helping students to prepare for Defence exams. There were 85 students enrolled in this coaching institute. All these students were removed from the building the last evening, seeing the danger of rising water. On the Neelkanth Marg, there's the Mohan Chatti area where a family from Haryana got buried in the debris. There is information about 5 people getting buried consisting of a wife and husband, their two sons and the wife's brother. There's news of two people drowning near Rishikesh, one of them is safe, but the search is going on for the other. In at least 10-15 places there's a huge roadblock due to debris. Rescue work underway."

Meanwhile, the officials informed that the Char Dham Yatra has been stopped temporarily on the August 14 and 15 following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in the state. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana inquired from the Disaster Control Room about the damage caused by incessant rains in the district and the current situation.

He directed all the SDMs that immediate relief should be provided to the places where there has been damage due to rain. DM has also given instructions to stop the yatra immediately in view of the Badrinath highway being obstructed at many places and the possible danger of landslides on the highway and to keep the pilgrims at safe places.

Uttarakhand's Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showing that it received 42.00 cm of rain during the period. According to IMD, Rishikesh is followed by Himachal Pradesh's Kangra which received 27.00 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023