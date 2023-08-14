Punjab CM inaugurates 76 Mohalla clinics on eve of Independence Day

Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 76 Mohalla Clinics in the state on the eve of Independence Day. CM Bhagwant Mann while addressing the conference said, “Mohalla clinics are also being set up in the villages for those who cannot go to the cities. Till now, forty-five lakh to forty-six lakh people have been treated in Mohalla clinics in Punjab."

“Health education, employment and business are the priority of our government. Due to the large space in Punjab, we can build many more mohalla clinics here,” he added. Mann also said that in the Mohalla clinic, no one will be treated after seeing the party, everyone will get treatment here because the government belongs to the public. ‘If village progress, Punjab will progress’.

Earlier also, on August 15 last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated 100 Aam Aadmi Clinics on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

