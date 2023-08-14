Govt hikes windfall tax on domestic crude, diesel export, ATF
- Country:
- India
The government on Monday hiked special additional excise duty on crude petroleum to Rs 7,100 per tonne with effect from August 15.
In the last fortnightly review, windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was set at Rs 4,250 per tonne.
Besides, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) or duty on export of diesel will be hiked to Rs 5.50 per litre from Re 1 per litre at present.
A duty of Rs 2 per litre will be imposed on jet fuel or ATF with effect from August 15. Currently, there is no SAED on the jet fuel.
SAED on petrol will continue to be zero.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab: Vigilance nabs Power Corp Junior Engineer for accepting bribe of Rs 70,000
Concord Biotech IPO to open on Aug 4; sets price band at Rs 705-741/ share
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar net loss at Rs 75 cr in Jun qtr
UAE sends ship carrying 250 tonnes of aid to Ukraine
Adani Total Gas registers 7 pc growth in net profits in Q1