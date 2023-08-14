Haryana Government notifies Compassionate Appointment Policy for family members of battle casualties

The Haryana Government, on Monday, notified the "Compassionate Appointment (for the family member of Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Force Battle Casualty) Policy, 2023." Under this new policy, dependents of martyrs who have lost their lives in various incidents categorized as "Battle Casualties" will be eligible. The policy covers instances where members of the Armed Forces or Central Armed Police Force have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, whether in war, IED blasts, terrorist or militant attacks, border skirmishes, United Nations peacekeeping missions, or even due to accidents, cardiac arrests, air crashes, and natural calamities that demanded exceptional courage and dedication.

This marks a departure from earlier policies, such as those dated May 30, 2014, and September 28, 2018, which provided jobs solely to the dependents of martyrs who were killed in border skirmishes, terrorist attacks, or riots, and were formally declared as martyrs by the Ministry of Defence or Ministry of Home Affairs. The new policy widens the scope of compassionate appointments, acknowledging the diverse range of circumstances under which these heroes have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation added the notification issued by the Chief Secretary. The Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal said that this policy which comes into effect from today will provide an opportunity to one of the eligible family members of a battle casualty to be appointed to a post of Group B, C and D in the Haryana Government.

Kaushal said that this Policy aims to provide support to the bereaved families through compassionate appointments for eligible members of families who have suffered the loss of a battle casualty within the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. This assistance is extended to those who were residents of Haryana and tragically lost their lives in the line of duty. Additionally, this provision is in addition to other benefits that the family is entitled to from the respective Government of India department. Under the revised policy, the definition of eligible family members has also been extended. For the purpose of compassionate appointment under the revised policy, the family of the Battle Casualty includes a spouse; or if the spouse does not want an appointment, one of the children (married or unmarried). It also includes legally adopted children provided the adoption was done when the deceased soldier/battle casualty was alive. Parent, if the battle casualty was unmarried. If a parent does not want an appointment, either the brother (Unmarried or Married) or an unmarried sister of an unmarried battle casualty, for which consent is given by parents and other unmarried sisters (s) and brother (s).

The notification further states that the consideration shall be admissible even if one or more members of the family of martyr/battle casualty is/are already in service. The claim of appointment of a minor or orphan shall remain alive till such child becomes eligible. District Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Officer shall be responsible to visit the family of battle casualty and assist the family in acquiring all benefits including completion of application forms, co-ordinating with Defence/Central Armed Police Force authorities for required documents etc. The notification further states that notification further emphasizes that the process of appointment will not face denial or delay solely on the grounds of ongoing restructuring within the department or organization. It is expected to be expedited promptly to ensure timely assistance. The appointments made under this policy will encompass the following characteristics, including falling outside the jurisdiction of the Approved Agency, Haryana Public Service Commission, Staff Selection Commission Haryana, or the Employment Exchange. They will be exempt from the general directive that restricts new appointments due to economic measures. Furthermore, once an appointment offer has been extended to an eligible family member, any requests for altering the position or department will not be entertained. It's crucial to note that if the appointment offer is not accepted within the stipulated timeframe, as mentioned in the appointment letter, no further claims will be entertained. This provision aims to streamline the appointment process and ensure the smooth functioning of the policy while maintaining transparency and fairness.

The application for compassionate appointment must be submitted to the District Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Officer within three years of the date of battle casualty. The application must be accompanied by a no-objection certificate from all the other eligible family members.The District Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Officer will scrutinize the application and forward it to the concerned Deputy Commissioner. The Deputy Commissioner will also examine the case and forward it to the Directorate of Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department. The Directorate will then forward the case to the Human Resources Department for final decision. The Human Resources Department will consider the case and make an offer of appointment to a suitable post in the Haryana Government. The appointment will be made on a regular basis and the applicant will be entitled to all the benefits of a government employee. (ANI)

