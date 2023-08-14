Delhi: Exhibition on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' inaugurated at Rajiv Chowk Metro station

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday unveiled an exhibition at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station dedicated to the solemn occasion of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'. The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC and has been designed under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

The 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' exhibition is a tribute, shedding light on the immense agony, suffering, and pain experienced by millions during the partition. As a reminder of the largest human population displacement in Indian history, this exhibit pays homage to those whose lives were irrevocably impacted by the tragic event. To showcase the sufferings of the partition affected people, the exhibition has been curated jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).

The exhibition is now open for visitors offering an invaluable opportunity for reflection and understanding. An identical display has also been arranged at Kashmere Gate Metro station to amplify its impact across a wider audience. This year, the nation completes 76 years of independence and the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' is being observed throughout the country to remember those who have endured suffering and pain during the partition. (ANI)

