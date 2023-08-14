Doctors are now getting time to check patients individually: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday that doctors in the state are currently getting time to check individual patients. "The doctors are getting time to check the individual patient. Earlier doctors were overburdened," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Explaining the reason behind this phenomenon, Bhagwant Mann said that people used to visit government hospitals for "everything" which is not the case now, leading to doctors getting more time to treat individual patients. "Earlier, for everything people used to go to government hospitals so doctors were burdened. Now 60 patients are going to the hospital where 100 patients would go," the Punjab Chief Minister said.

Listing out the priorities for the Punjab government, Bhagwant Mann said, "Business, employment, health, education and farming are the five priorities for us." In addition to this, the Punjab Chief Minister inaugurated 76 Mohalla Clinics in the state on the eve of Independence Day. CM Bhagwant Mann while addressing a press conference said, "Mohalla clinics are also being set up in the villages for those who cannot go to the cities. Till now, forty-five lakh to forty-six lakh people have been treated in Mohalla clinics in Punjab."

"Health education, employment and business are the priority of our government. Due to the large space in Punjab, we can build many more mohalla clinics here," he added. (ANI)

