Cong president Kharge condoles deaths in Himachal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday expressed his grief over the deaths due to heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Kharge also wished speedy recovery to the injured in a post on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter).

"The news of heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh in the last few days, killing many people is very painful. We stand with all the victims in this sad time. The Chief Minister and our ministers are present at the accident sites and relief and rescue operations have picked up pace. We express our condolences to the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured", Kharge shared in a tweet. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.

CM Sukhu further informed that ongoing search and rescue efforts are in progress within the region. In light of the unfortunate situation, the state has decided not to hold any cultural festivities for Independence Day. The chief minister said, "Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in the last 24 hours. Over 20 people are still trapped, the death toll can also increase. A search and rescue operation is underway. We have taken the decision not to organise any cultural programme on the occasion of Independence Day."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of rain in areas of Punjab and Haryana for the next two to three days. "The areas of Punjab and Haryana which are bordering states to Himachal Pradesh may receive heavy rains," said Manmohan Singh, Director of the Meteorological Department.

Along with these areas, rain is also expected in Chandigarh as well. (ANI)

