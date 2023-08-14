Left Menu

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand for next 24 hours amid rains

The Met department has raised “red alert” for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert”.

India Meteorological Department on Monday forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised "red alert" for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to "orange alert".

Dr Charan Singh a meteorological scientist at IMD said, "Because of western disturbance and south-westerly winds raising from Arabian Sea will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in several parts Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in next 24 hours which will reduce to heavy rainfall on second day and gradually reduce. In totality, for the next 24 hours, there is a red alert for both the states and an orange alert for the next day." "If we talk of Delhi NCR in the context of Independence Day there will be light rainfall on Monday night and next morning there is a possibility of drizzle and a cloud cover," added the met scientist.

Meanwhile, concerning the inclement weather conditions Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority has directed to temporarily stop the ongoing Char Dham Yatra till Tuesday as heavy rains continue to lash, officials said on Monday. The decision has been taken in view to ensure the safety of pilgrims, they said. In an order issued on Monday, the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority said, "Char Dham Yatra stopped temporarily on the 14th and 15th of August following disruption in the movement of traffic due to landslides after heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand." (ANI)

