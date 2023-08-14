J-K: Dy Commissioner leads potter families in successful Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign in Srinagar

Under the visionary leadership of Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Saima Shafi affectionately known as the "KralKoor" of Kashmir, a heartwarming triumph unfolded with the successful realization of the "Meri Maati Mera Desh" campaign in the valley. This campaign, which celebrated the profound connection with the land, was brilliantly illuminated by the skilled hands of artisans hailing from Srinagar, Budgam, Handwara, and Ganderbal districts.

Over 12,000 meticulously handcrafted clay lamps and pots adorned the SK Stadium in Srinagar, paying homage to the region's rich pottery tradition. Saima expressed her gratitude, acknowledging the trust placed by the esteemed Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohd Aijaz Asad, in commissioning the creation of a clay memento for the esteemed LG Manooj Sinha. “Alhamdulillah, we successfully completed this task in record time,” he said.

In a poignant moment, these adept artisans presented a clay memento to LG Manooj Sinha, symbolizing the harmonious fusion of artistic passion with the very essence of the land. LG Manooj Sinha eloquently recognized, "These radiant lamps and intricate clay pots stand as a testament to the opulent culture and artistic brilliance of our region. They illuminate not only our homes but also our time-honored traditions."

To add an interactive dimension, students eagerly engaged in live pottery demonstrations beneath the open skies of the stadium. The transformation of raw clay into intricate masterpieces unfolded like a vibrant tableau, deepening the participants' appreciation for the meticulous effort behind each creation. A student shared their enthusiasm, stating, "Experiencing pottery firsthand enriches our understanding, forging a deep connection with our origins and enabling us to truly appreciate the painstaking effort behind each work."

At the core of this extraordinary endeavor lay the visionary leadership of Saima Shafi, renowned as the "KralKoor of Kashmir." Her inspirational drive united more than 15 families from diverse locales, including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Handwara, and Wathora. This collaborative effort ensured the timely fulfillment of orders, culminating in the campaign's significant milestone on August 12.

Saima Shafi expressed her appreciation, emphasizing, "The overwhelming response from both potters and the community is profoundly heartening. It exemplifies the remarkable potential of unity and creativity." Saima Shafi's exceptional contributions were acknowledged through a special invitation from the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, inviting her to partake in the symbolic "Maati Manthan".

This event, hosted at the SK Stadium, provided a platform for artists to exchange insights and experiences, further nurturing the enduring legacy of their craft. Reflecting on the event, Shafi highlighted, "The 'Maati Manthan' represents a jubilant celebration of our shared heritage. It serves as a pivotal opportunity to ensure the ceaseless flourishing of our traditional art forms." During the gathering, LG Manooj Sinha engaged in heartfelt conversations with the artisans, commending their unwavering dedication to preserving cultural heritage through their artistic prowess. (ANI)

