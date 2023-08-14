Left Menu

Renowned environmentalist Chandi Prasad meets CM Dhami, discusses environmental effects of Himalaya

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called Chandi Prasad Bhatt, at Chief Minister's residence on Monday. 

Renowned environmentalist Chandi Prasad meets CM Dhami, discusses environmental effects of Himalaya
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called Chandi Prasad Bhatt, at Chief Minister's residence on Monday. Chandi Prasad Bhatt was honoured with Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Chandi has discussed the environmental effects of the Himalayas, Chardham areas from the point of view of disaster and prevention of incidents of floods etc caused by the flow of the Alaknanda River with CM. As per the expectation of Bhatt, the Chief Minister assured necessary action from the point of view of disaster management on the study reports done by various scientific institutions along with ISRO on the water level of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath and Alaknanda river in the past.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is a very sensitive area from the environmental point of view, due to which we have to face many kinds of disasters and the recurrence of such incidents is a matter of concern. Scientific views and scientific suggestions are invited on the problem of landslides in Joshimath. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

