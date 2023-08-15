China stats bureau sees no deflation risks, plays down property woes

There is no deflation in China and there will be no deflation in the future, a spokesman of China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday. China's economic recovery faces challenges, National Bureau of Statistics spokesperson Fu Linghui told a press conference in Beijing.

Still, the bureau expects a decline in producer price index to moderate further, according to Fu. China's consumer sector tipped into deflation and factory-gate prices extended declines in July, official data showed.

Fu also said that risks for property developers could be gradually resolved due to policy optimisation.

