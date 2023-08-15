Independence Day 2023: Security beefed up in national capital, monuments lit up across country in Tricolour 

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements in the national capital. Police personnel checked vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations.

Various iconic buildings and monuments in India have been illuminated in the Tricolours lights ahead of the Independence Day. Media Tree in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore illuminated in tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day.

Varanasi Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad's Charminar has decked up in the colours of the National Flag on the occasion of Independence Day. Calcutta High Court, Howrah Bridge and Victoria Memorial in West Bengal were lightened up in Tricolour on 77th Independence Day.

Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as city soaks in Independence Day fervour. Tiranga rally was organised by Rajkot Municipal Corporation in Gujarat along with Rajkot police.

Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar lit up in Tricolour ahead of Independence Day. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai was also illuminated in Tricolour on the occassion of 77th Independence Day.

Over 40,000 security personnel, anti-drone radars, anti-aircraft guns, facial recognition closed circuit TV cameras, and sealed borders are among the security 'bandobast' put in place in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Tuesday morning to a 21-gun salute and then address the nation.

"This time, August 15 is a more sensitive occasion as we have a G-20 meet scheduled three weeks from now in the Indian presidency and the main events will be held in New Delhi," HGS Dhaliwal, Commissioner of Police of the Special Cell of Delhi Police. India which holds the G20 Presidency this year is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in September this year in the national capital. "Anti-terror steps are being taken. There are a lot of anti-social elements; in view of that, we are doing whatever the Delhi Police has to do," the senior police official said.

Previously, Delhi Police had issued an order restricting the flying of para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft in the national capital from July 22 to August 16. The Delhi Police order said offenders will be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Expecting a record turnout of around 30,000 attendees, including VIPs and VVIPs, Delhi Police has increased patrolling and checking of vehicles. Around 1,800 people from different vocations, with their spouses, have been invited from across the country to be a part of the celebrations at Red Fort as Special Guests.

Security planning consists of multi-layered security cover that involves coordination among various security agencies. The National Security Guard (NSG), Special Protection Group (SPG), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police are working together to ensure a safe environment. Paramilitary forces have encircled the Red Fort for a 200-meter radius, while the Delhi Police is taking care of the remaining areas. Sharpshooters with snipers will be stationed on rooftops in the vicinity of the fort, while helicopters will fly overhead.

The programme is scheduled to commence at 9 am and will continue until noon. Till then, the area will be under complete vigil and strictly a no-fly zone, prohibiting any kind of air balloon, drones and others. Kite-flying will be allowed (above Red Fort) after the culmination of the programme, Delhi Police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)