3 Delhi Fire Service personnel to get gallantry medal on Independence Day

The Government of India will be awarding gallantry medals to three Delhi Fire Service personnel on the occasion of 77th Independence Day for their distinguished services. "On the occasion of Independence Day, 2023, 53 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals. Out of these, President's Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 03 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Gallantry is awarded to 01 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry," read the Ministry of Home Affairs press release.

President's Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 8 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 41 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services. The release said, "Director, Delhi Fire Service take pride in sharing that the daredevil approach, extraordinary fire fighting spirit, high degree of commitment and dedication in saving lives and property of citizen of Delhi, w.r.t the officials of Delhi Fire Service have been recognized by the Government of India by awarding 3 fire service medal for gallantry on the occasion of Independence Day, 2023."

According to the release, the awardee fire operators are Late Parveen Kumar (Posthumously), Bijender and Manjeet. A devastating fire occurred at H-1433, Industrial area, Bhorgarh on 09.10.2021. Late Parveen Kumar and his 02 crew members Bijender and Manjeet started a firefighting operation under the command of the officer incharge.

They were informed that a few workers of the factory were trapped inside. The ground and first floor of the factory were full of flame and dark smoke and adjoining factories were also in danger of exposure hazard. "The crew using the hydraulic platform tried to gain access to the affected floors, and a blast took place in the building. All of the crew sustained severe burn injuries. Parveen Kumar succumbed to burn injuries. The exemplary courage in the line of discharge of duties of all crew members is hereby recognized by the Government of India by awarding gallantry medal to each one," added the release.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, an official release said. These Gallantry awards include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President has also approved 30 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (Posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions to different military operations. The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)