Independence Day 2023: Goa CM Pramod Sawant to hoist national flag at Panaji

In view of the 77th Independence Day, a state level celebrations will be held in front of Old Secretariat, Panaji, Goa on August 15, wherein the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant will hoist the National tricolour and address the people.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the 77th Independence Day, state-level celebrations will be held in front of Old Secretariat, Panaji, Goa on August 15, wherein the Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant will hoist the National tricolour and address the people. The flag hoisting ceremony on Independence Day will also be held at various Taluka Headquarters at 09.15 am. Rohan Khaunte, Minister for Tourism, at Mapusa; MLA, Chandrakant Shetye, at Bicholim; Ravi Naik, Minister for Agriculture at Ponda; Ramkrishna Dhavalikar at Canacona; Mauvin Godinho, Minister for Transport at Vasco; Nilesh Cabral, Minister for Legislative Affairs at Margao; Nilkanth Halarnkar, Minister for Fisheries at Pernem; DeviyaRane, MLA, at Valpoi; Subhash Shirodkar, Minister for Water Resources at Quepem; Govind Gaude, Minister for Sports at Dharbandora and Subhash PhalDessai, Minister for Social Welfare at Sanguem will hoist the national flag. Chief Minister Sawant along with freedom fighters and other dignitaries would also lay wreaths at the Martyrs Memorial, Patradevi, Pernem. The Police Parade will pay compliments to the memorial and the police band will play the last post. The choir group of Bal Bhavan, Panaji will sing patriotic songs and the National Anthem.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Tuesday. He will unfurl the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into Amrit Kaal with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi's dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

A number of new initiatives have been taken to celebrate the 77th Independence Day. A large number of guests have been invited as compared to last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

