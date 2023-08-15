Independence Day 2023: Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence

With the nation echoing with zeal and enthusiasm on the occassion of 77th Independence Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hoisted the tricolour at his residence in New Delhi. Various iconic buildings and monuments in India have been illuminated in the Tricolours lights on the Independence Day.

Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were light-up as city soaks in Independence Day fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking its 77th Independence Day as the grand stage is all set for celebrations on Tuesday at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital.

As per a release by the Ministry of Defence issued on Sunday, PM Modi will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi's dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

According to the release, a number of new initiatives have been planned to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations and a large number of guests have been invited as compared to 2022. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

The Defence Secretary will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

