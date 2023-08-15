Left Menu

“This day reminds us…”: Amit Shah extends wishes to countrymen on 77th Independence Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the country on the occasion of Independence Day while paying his tributes to the heroes of India's freedom struggle.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 08:43 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the country on the occasion of Independence Day while paying his tributes to the heroes of India's freedom struggle. Taking to his official handle on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Union Minister posted in Hindi, "I wish a very happy Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen. I bow to all the freedom fighters who got us independence."

He also called on people across communities to contribute to the nation's unity and prosperity in the 'Amit Kaal' (golden era). "This day also reminds us of our duties towards building a golden India that our freedom fighters dreamt of. Let's take a solemn pledge to give our best to contribute to the country's unity and prosperity in this golden era (Amrit Kaal)," the Union Home Minister added in his tweet.

Earlier, as the nation woke up to the 77th Independence Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the tricolour at his residence in the national capital. Iconic landmarks and monuments across the country were lit up in the colours of the national flag on Independence Day.

Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were illuminated in the colours of independence as the national capital throbbed with nationalistic fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in marking its 77th Independence Day as he raised the tricolour from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort and also laid floral tributes at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the 'Amrit Kaal'. PM Modi has already underlined the Centre's goal of making India a developed nation by the end of the Amrti Kaal — the centenary year of Indian independence in 2047. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

