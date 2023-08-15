India has demography, democracy, diversity to realise all dreams: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has "demography, democracy and diversity" and these factors have the potential to realise the dreams of the country
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has "demography, democracy and diversity" and these factors have the potential to realise the dreams of the country. "Today, we have demography, democracy and diversity - these three together have the ability to realise the dreams of the nation," PM Modi said in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.
Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs. As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Shabana Azmi to hoist Indian flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne’s Independence Day celebrations
PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award
PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on Aug 1, receive Lokmanya Tilak National Award
PM Modi should come to Parliament for 'comprehensive' discussion on Manipur, say oppn
Oppn shifting goalposts, creates disturbance when PM Modi speaks: BJP on demand for PM's statement