In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi announces 'Vishwakarma scheme' from September

In his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana with an initial spending of Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills. Addressing the country from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, the prime minister said, "The government will launch 'Vishwakarma scheme' with an allocation of Rs 13,000 to 15,000 crore in the next month for those with traditional skills."

Vishwakarma Scheme was announced in the Budget 2023. The PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims at improve the quality, scale and reach of products and services of artisans and craftspeople and to integrate them with the domestic and global value chain. This would result in the economic empowerment of such workers, especially those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Communities, women, transgender and other weaker sections of the society.

The scheme will be launched in September on the Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma Jayanti falls on September 17, 2023.

Meanwhile, in his address to the nation from Red Fort, the Prime Minister emphasised the significant role of women in making the country embrace new heights of development. "I want to thank the mothers, sisters and daughters of my country for their capability. I pay my deep regards to our parivaarjans, our farmers, our labourers... Our professionals, be they scientists, engineers, nurses, teachers or professors, everyone is giving their best to ensure a bright future for Maa Bharti," the PM said.

He also thanked farmers for their efforts that India is moving ahead in the agriculture sector. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force. (ANI)

