Left Menu

India showing way to fight climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change.India has launched Life Mission which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as International Solar Alliance ISA and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI and International Big Cat Alliance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 09:16 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 09:16 IST
India showing way to fight climate change: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has shown the way to the world to fight climate change.

India has launched ''Life Mission'' which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Big Cat Alliance. ''The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it,'' Modi said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

ISA aims to promote solar energy utilisation and facilitate cooperation among solar-rich countries for mutual benefits. It was launched in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande.

CDRI is an international initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of infrastructure systems in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

It brings together governments, organisations and experts to collaborate on developing strategies, policies and technologies to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water and communication networks to withstand and recover from various types of disasters.

The International Big Cat Alliance aims to protect and conserve seven major big cats - tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah -- across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023