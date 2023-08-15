In his 10th Independence Day speech, PM Modi addresses countrymen as ‘parivarjan’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed fellow countrymen as 'parivarjan' (family members) on the 77th Independence Day. For his 10th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi carried forward a custom — of wearing colourful turbans — that has become his style statement on this day.

Continuing with his tradition from 2014, PM Modi donned a multicolour Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries as he arrived at the Red Fort and began his customary address to the nation after raising the tricolour at the iconic monument.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era). PM Modi had previously outlined the Centre's commitment to make India a developed country by 2047, which will be the centenary year of the country's independence.

The Guard of Honour to PM Modi was commanded by Major Vikas Sangwan. The Army Contingent in the Prime Minister's Guard was commanded by Major Indrajeet Sachin, the Naval contingent by Lieutenant Commander MV Rahul Raman and the Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Akash Ganghas. The Delhi Police contingent was commanded by Additional DCP Sandhya Swami. After inspecting the Guard of Honour, PM Modi proceeded to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he was greeted by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Ministry said.

The GoC, Delhi area escorted Prime Minister Modi to the ramparts of the Red Fort to hoist the national flag. The Army band, comprising one JCO and 20 other ranks, played the National Anthem during the hoisting of the national flag and the presenting of the 'Rashtriya Salute'.

The Band was conducted by Naib Subedar Jatinder Singh. Major Nikita Nair and Major Jasmine Kaur assisted PM Modi in hoisting the national flag.

The flag hoisting was followed by a synchronised 21 Gun Salute by the gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vikas Kumar and the Gun Position Officer will be Naib Subedar (AIG) Anoop Singh. The National Flag Guard, comprising five officers and 128 other ranks from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police, presented the Rashtriya Salute at the time of the hoisting of the tricolour by PM Modi. Major Abhinav Detha from the Army was in command of this Inter-Services Guard and Police Guard.

As the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force, in the Line Astern Formation, showered petals on the Red Fort. The chopper was commandeered by Wing Commander Amber Agarwal and Squadron Leader Himanshu Sharma. (ANI)

