G-20 grouping acknowledges India's approach of women-led development: PM

It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages, he said.The prime minister further said the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen womens self-help groups.We will train them in operating and repairing drones.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded women's self-help groups and their contribution and said the G-20 grouping has acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi said that women's self-help groups have 10 crore members. ''When you go to a village, you will find 'bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make 2 crore lakhpati didis in villages,'' he said.

The prime minister further said the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women's self-help groups.

''We will train them in operating and repairing drones. Many self-help groups will be provided with drones. These agricultural drones can be utilized effectively. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women's self-help groups,'' he said.

Prime Minister Modi also said it is now being seen that more than men, women are studying STEM. He further said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.

Modi also said, ''It is everyone's responsibility to ensure there is no atrocity against our daughters.''

