"Women scientists are leading Chandrayaan mission," PM Modi emphasises on importance of women-led development

Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid emphasis on the importance of women-led development and stated that today women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission. "The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission," PM Modi said.

"I want to tell the mothers, sisters and daughters that today the country has progressed due to the power of you all," he said. The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development," he added.

With the launch of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is embarking to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon. India aims to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China. Chandrayaan-3 is India's third lunar mission and second attempt at achieving a soft landing on the Moon's surface. It is a follow-on to the unsuccessful 2019 lunar mission - Chandrayaan-2. It will demonstrate India's end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14, is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on August 23. The spacecraft has recently covered about two-thirds of the distance to the Moon and is currently undergoing a series of orbit manoeuvres. (ANI)

