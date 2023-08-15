Uttarakhand: 1 dead, 4 fear trapped under debris after landslide hits camp in Pauri

One person was found dead, while four others are feared to be trapped under debris after a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall hit a camp in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, said officials. According to the State Disaster Response Force, a local caller informed the Police Control Room Pauri on Monday that Night Life Paradise Camp had been hit by a landslide following heavy rainfall in the region.

"Yesterday a local caller informed the Pauri Police Control Room that Night Life Paradise Camp was hit by a landslide due to heavy rains in the Village of Jogiana, Mohanchatti. Screams could be heard from the camp where people are feared buried under the debris," said the SDRF. Subsequently, the SDRF Control Room was informed by Police Control Room Pauri regarding the said incident. Following this, along with the local police force, the SDRF team left for the spot to conduct the rescue, said officials.

The officials said that local people in the area informed them that about six people were staying in the camp, out of which a 10-year-old girl was rescued while the body of a person had been recovered. The rest of the people are feared to be buried under the debris. All these people are said to be residents of Haryana's Kurukshetra, they added.

The officials further stated, "Rescue teams faced immense difficulties in reaching the spot due to torrential rains and debris blocking the way at various places." Under the guidance of District Magistrate Pauri Ashish Kumar Chauhan and SSP Pauri Shweta Choubey, the local police force and SDRF are continuing an intensive search for the missing people at the spot.

Another team was requisitioned from SDRF HQ, and a 15-member expert team has been dispatched to the spot with advanced search equipment like thermal imaging cameras, victim locating devices, etc, added the officials. (ANI)

