Expect to sustain last year's growth this financial year: Go Fashion

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2023 10:55 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 10:51 IST

Go Fashion (India) Ltd, which owns the popular women's wear brand 'Go Colors', is expecting to sustain the growth achieved last year through expansion of its retail presence.

The Chennai-headquartered company currently has a presence in 143 cities and has 630 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs).

Company CEO Gautam Saraogi said, ''I am pleased to communicate that during the year under review, the company was able to strengthen its brand. This provides our company with the optimism that the company's fundamentals have strengthened and this should translate into attractive sustainable growth.'' The company, he said, would strengthen the Direct-to-Consumer Channel by marketing products through exclusive brand outlets, primarily managed by the company.

''During the last year, we deepened the relevance of our brand through a wider retail presence and introduction of new products, which translated into attractive revenue growth,'' he said in the company's latest annual report.

''We expect to sustain that growth during the current financial year, enhancing value for all those who hold shares in our company.'' The company reported 29 percent rise in revenue from Rs 189 crore in FY 2017-18 to Rs 665 crore in FY 2022-23 while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) grew by 43 percent to Rs 212 crore FY2022-23 from Rs 36 crore registered in FY 2017-18, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

