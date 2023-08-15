Left Menu

Govt to provide agri-drones to women self-help groups: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the government will soon launch a scheme to provide agri-drones to thousands of women-led self-help groups and will train them to fly as well as repair the unmanned aerial vehicles.

To begin with, the scheme will be launched among 15,000 women self-help groups (SHGs). About 10 crore women are associated with SHGs in the country.

Addressing from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi said India is focusing on women-led development, and highlighted the achievements made in various fields, including, aviation.

The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development, he said.

''Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation,'' he said, and added women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission.

The G20 countries are also recognising the importance of women-led development in India, he said.

Referring to the works being done by women SHGs in rural India, Modi said his dream is to see that two crore women become ''lakhpati'', and the government is contemplating measures to realise the goal.

The government, he said, is working on a new scheme to increase use of technology in the agriculture sector and promote agritech.

''We will train women in SHGs to fly drones and also repair drones. The Government of India will provide drones to thousands of Women SHGs,'' the Prime Minister said.

Initially 15,000 women SHGs would be covered under the scheme, he said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also said that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme (PM-KISAN), an amount of more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been deposited in the accounts of farmers. The government provides Rs 6,000 annually in three tranche to farmers.

He further said to empower farmers, the government has also provided fertilizer subsidies of more than Rs 10 lakh crore.

