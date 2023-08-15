Left Menu

88 million selfies uploaded on Govt's Har Ghar Tiranga website till noon on I-Day

More than 88 million selfies of people from across the country with the national flag were uploaded on the central government's Har Ghar Tiranga website till 12 noon on Tuesday under the three-day campaign being run since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fresh clarion call on Sunday.

Indian Tricolour (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 88 million selfies of people from across the country with the national flag were uploaded on the central government's Har Ghar Tiranga website till 12 noon on Tuesday under the three-day campaign being run since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fresh clarion call on Sunday. The home page of Har Ghar Tiranga website shows an option to upload a selfie with the flag, and mentions that 8,81,21,591 (88 million) selfies with the tricolour were uploaded till 12 noon on Tuesday. The website is asking the public to hoist a flag at their house from August 13 to 15 — the three-day 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to celebrate the 77th Independence Day.

There are two options on the home page of the Har Ghar Tiranga website to upload a selfie with flag and digital Tiranga. Scrolling down, the user will see photos of Union ministers, actors and sportspersons with the Indian flag that included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former cricketer Parthiv Patel, actor Anupam Kher and singer Kailash Kher among others. On the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating 75 years of India's independence, PM Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on July 22 last year. On Sunday, the Prime Minister again urged people through a social media post to change the display picture on their social media accounts to the Tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

In order to promote this campaign, PM Modi on Sunday also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag. Part of various events planned for the whole week, union ministers participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga'' bike rally at the Pragati Maidan area in Delhi on Friday. The rally, which is the second edition of the campaign, was flagged off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and also proceeded on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, India Gate, along with the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

In a video earlier shared by the ANI, Kishan Reddy was seen taking the handle of the bike and riding, while Anurag Thakur sat behind holding the Indian flag in his hand. Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' were raised during the rally. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who hails from Karnataka, was also seen participating in the bike rally. Meanwhile, Independence Day was celebrated across the country with PM unfurling the national flag at the Red Fort on Tuesday morning in presence of various dignitaries, Ministers and school children among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

