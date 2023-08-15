Left Menu

FTSE 100 opens lower as stronger pound weighs; M&S lifts midcaps

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.2%, while the pound rose as much as 0.28% to $1.2720, right after the data. Mid-cap stocks rose 0.1%, with British retailer Marks & Spencer jumping more than 8%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 12:49 IST
The UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a stronger sterling after a record-high wage growth spurred worries of inflationary pressures, while retailer Marks & Spencer led mid-cap stocks higher.

British wages excluding bonuses were a record 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, adding to worries for the Bank of England about long-term inflation, which could keep interest rates elevated for longer. The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.2%, while the pound rose as much as 0.28% to $1.2720, right after the data.

Mid-cap stocks rose 0.1%, with British retailer Marks & Spencer jumping more than 8%. M&S raised its profit outlook, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing, home and food businesses.

Retailers' stocks rallied over 1%, leading sectoral gains.

