UK stocks tumble as record wage growth spurs rate hike worries

London stocks tumbled on Tuesday after record wage growth spurred worries of inflation and further interest rate hikes, while Legal & General declined on a lower first-half profit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:14 IST
London stocks tumbled on Tuesday after record wage growth spurred worries of inflation and further interest rate hikes, while Legal & General declined on a lower first-half profit. British wages excluding bonuses were a record 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, adding to worries for the Bank of England (BoE) about long-term inflation, which could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

"Speed of wage growth will support the more hawkish end of the Bank of England. So in the margin it makes rate hikes more likely," said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Money Farm. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index declined 1.2% by the first hour of trading, while mid-cap stocks also fell 0.7%. Both the indices hit near one-month lows.

The pound rose as much as 0.28% to $1.2720 right after the data, while both short-dated and long-dated gilt yields also shot higher. Rate-sensitive real estate stocks also dipped 1.9%.

Life Insurance stocks fell over 2%, leading sectoral losses, dragged down by an over 3% drop in shares of British insurer Legal & General. Most sectoral indexes were in the red after the wage growth data, while mid-cap stocks also fell 0.7%.

Retailer stocks were the only outlier, as they rose 0.7%, supported by shares of Marks & Spencer, which jumped more than 8% after the British retailer raised its profit outlook.

