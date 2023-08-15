India showing way to fight climate change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has achieved the green targets it had set for itself much ahead of schedule and has shown the world the way to fight climate change.

The country has launched ''Life Mission'' which aims to stop mindless consumption of resources and formed important international coalitions such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Big Cat Alliance.

''The entire world is grappling with climate change. India has shown the way to combat it,'' Modi said in his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

On India's efforts to ensure energy security and a green future, the prime minister said India achieved its renewable energy target nine years ahead of schedule. ''India achieved in 2020-21 the renewable energy target it had set for 2030. We also achieved the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending five years ahead of schedule,'' he said.

He said India's idea of ''One Sun, One World, One Grid'' is a ''big statement'' in the renewable energy sector and the world is now embracing it. The idea that first came on the world stage during the first assembly of the ISA in 2018 aims to connect 140 countries through a common grid that can be used as a channel for the transfer of solar power.

India has set a target of 500 gigawatts of clean energy generation capacity by 2030, which will also include hydro and nuclear plants.

The country's installed solar energy capacity has increased 26 times in the last nine years and stands at 70 GW as of June 2023.

ISA aims to promote solar energy utilisation and facilitate cooperation among solar-rich countries for mutual benefits. It was launched in November 2015 at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris by Prime Minister Modi and then French President Francois Hollande.

CDRI is an international initiative aimed at promoting the resilience of infrastructure systems in the face of natural and man-made disasters.

It brings together governments, organisations and experts to collaborate on developing strategies, policies and technologies to enhance the resilience of critical infrastructure such as transportation, energy, water and communication networks to withstand and recover from various types of disasters.

The International Big Cat Alliance aims at protecting and conserving seven major big cats - tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and cheetah -- around the world.

