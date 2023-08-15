"I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before": Manipur Chief Minister urges on Independence Day 

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday appealed to people of the state "to end violence and live together peacefully as before." He also called on the people of the strife-torn state to restore peace and normalcy.

"I wish you a very happy 77th Independence Day. I convey my message to the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy. I appeal to all to end violence and live together peacefully as before," Singh said after hoisting the National Flag at the First Manipur Parade Ground here. Wishing a happy Independence Day, the CM said, "Let the National Flag be a symbol of unity, diversity and our unwavering commitment to a better future for every citizen".

Manipur is in the throes of ethnic clashes between Kuki and Metei communities since May 3. Earlier in his Independence Day message on X, formerly Twitter, CM Biren wrote: "With utmost pride and dignity, I unfurled the tri-colour on the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day, at my Secretariat. Today, as we unfurl our Nation's flag with pride, we honour the spirit of freedom that courses through our veins. Let this flag be a symbol of unity, diversity, and our unwavering commitment to a better future for every citizen. Happy Independence Day!"

"Happy 77th Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen. Amidst this vibrant mosaic, let's remember that our collective spirit transcends boundaries. It's the unity that binds us in times of triumph and trial alike. On this momentous occasion, let's salute the tricolour that unfurls a tapestry of dreams, resilience, and progress," he said in another tweet. In the national capital, addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for peace in strife-torn Manipur saying that people across the country stand with the people of the Northeast state.

"The whole country stands with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way to resolve all disputes. The Centre and the Manipur government are making every effort to ensure that peace returns to the state at the earliest," PM Modi said. He also took to his official handle on 'X' to greet countrymen on Independence Day.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote. On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and others.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)