Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s namesake attempts to enter high-security zone during CM’s I-Day speech, detained

A man with the same name as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday attempted to enter a high-security zone during the State level Independence Day function at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The man who was holding a poster in his hand was apprehended by security personnel at the venue where the Chief Minister was delivering his speech as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

The man identified as Nitish Kumar, 26 and a native of the State's Munger district, was demanding a job on compassionate grounds following the death of his father, a Bihar Military Police personnel. The man also raised slogans at the venue before he was taken away by security personnel.

Chandrashekhar Singh, District Magistrate, Patna said, "The man identified as Nitish Kumar, is a resident of Bihar's Munger district. He said that his father used to work in Bihar Military Police (BMP) and had died during election duty in 1996. So he was demanding a compassionate appointment and following the same he had made an attempt to reach out the CM which was stopped." "His demands were conveyed to police headquarters and action will be taken as per rules. The CM has also ordered to that his grievances be heard and do justice in compliance to the rules," the DM said. (ANI)

