Northern Command celebrates 77th Independence Day with patriotic fervor

The Northern Command at Udhampur marked the 77th Independence Day with an exuberant display of patriotism and enthusiasm, a Defence release said.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:33 IST
Northern command celebrates Independence Day (Photo credit/PRO Defence). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Army's Northern Command at Udhampur celebrated the 77th Independence Day with great patriotism and enthusiasm, a Defence release said. Besides, army personnel, veer Naris, veterans, and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets, the event saw the participation of school children.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief( GOC-in-C) of the Northern Command, led the commemoration by laying a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial in honour of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. "This poignant gesture paid homage to the bravery and dedication of those who laid down their lives for the country," the statement added.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the GOC-in-C also inaugurated 'Param Yodhya Sthal'. Besides hosting the National Flag on a towering mast, twelve busts of Param Vir Chakra awardees, ho had served in the Northern Theatre, were unveiled.

"These statues stand as enduring symbols of respect and inspiration, reminding all citizens of the dedication and determination required to serve the nation and contribute to its growth, it added. A tree plantation drive was conducted as a tribute to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters in line with the "Har Ghar Tiranga" and "Meri Maati Mera Desh" initiatives.

The participants actively took part in the plantation drive, underscoring their commitment to upholding the legacy of those who fought for India's independence, the statement further added. The participants also chanted "Bharat Mati Ki Jai" slogans during the drive.

"The Northern Command's Independence Day celebration exemplified the unwavering commitment of the armed forces and the citizens to honour the sacrifices of the past while striving towards a prosperous and united future," the defence statement added. (ANI)

