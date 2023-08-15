Migration, unemployment big problem in J'Khand; Multi-pronged efforts underway to augment rural economy: Guv

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan Tuesday said that unemployment and migration were the twin problems that the state faces and multi-pronged efforts are on to strengthen the rural economy.

The government is determined to ensure that development reaches the last person living in the remotest corner of Jharkhand, he said after unfurling the tricolour at Dumka, the state's second capital.

''Unemployment and migration have been big problems in Jharkhand. We are taking forward the process of recruitment against vacant government posts. The state government has sent a requisition to Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission for appointments to about 38,000 vacant posts, out of which advertisements for appointments to 36,000 posts are published,'' Radhakrishnan said.

Stating that more than 70 per cent of Jharkhand's population live in villages, the governor said that multi-pronged efforts are being made by the state government to strengthen its rural economy. Many public welfare schemes are being run by it for the development of agriculture and allied sectors. The Masaliya Raneshwar Mega Lift Scheme is being implemented in Dumka district of the Santhal Pargana region, through which irrigation will be provided to 22,000 hectares, he said. Farmers are getting empowered through various schemes like the Integrated Birsa Gram-cum-Krishak Pathshala Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Vikas Yojana and the Seed Distribution Scheme, he said. To provide employment to the local youth and prevent their migration, the government has notified the Employment of Local Candidates in the Private Sector of Jharkhand State Act, 2021. Under it every employer in the private sector will employ at least 75 percent local persons for all vacant posts with a maximum monthly salary of Rs.40,000. Besides, a new portal was launched to successfully implement the Act. It has the facility to enter details of employers and people working under them. He said the state has achieved remarkable success in reducing malnutrition, anemia and infant mortality with government focus and progress in rural development, agriculture, education, health, tourism and in the industrial sector. The governor said the government has ensured all help and facilities to the lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroad visiting Deoghar and Basukinath, ''Regular flights are operating from Deoghar to Kolkata and Delhi, due to which Deoghar is accessible from other parts of the country with an easy, convenient, and fast transport system. Under the PRASAD scheme, various construction works have been executed for the beautification of Sivaganga and Jalsar in Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar, and for the convenience of Kanwariyas in the Kanwariya Path,'' he said.

Asserting that the pace of development in Santhal Parganas has increased, the governor said direct flight services from Dumka to Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi is approved after the launch of the regional connectivity scheme (UDAN). For this the work of the upgradation of Dumka airport is complete, and necessary steps are on for obtaining an aerodrome license, he said.

Radhakrishnan said a proposal to start training for commercial pilot's license (CPL) up to the multi-engine rating level at Dumka has been sent to Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The proposal envisages training of 15 youths from the SC, ST, minorities and backward classes of the state in type rating training on Airbus 320 level aircraft, including CPL training on 100 per cent scholarship each year. The state government will spend Rs 61 lakh on each trainee.

Emphasising that clean and pollution-free energy is the need of the hour, the governor said Giridih will be made a 'solar city'.

''It is a matter of pride for Jharkhand and its people that the government has approved the proposal to set up in Jamshedpur the country's first hydrogen fuel industry in the private sector. Along with this, Jharkhand Electric Vehicle Policy and Jharkhand Ethanol Production Promotion Policy have been notified,'' he said.

