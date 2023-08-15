J&K: Army dedicates 115-feet long bridge to locals of last village on LoC

On the 77th Independence Day, the Indian Army on Tuesday dedicated a bridge to locals of Danna, the last village on the Line of Control in Machhal Sector across Machhal Nala in Jammu and Kashmir, informed the Public Relations Officer, Defence, Srinagar. The 115feet long bridge has been named Bhagat Bridge in memory of the Late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who laid down his life defending this sector in the 1965 war.

Danna Village is also known as Bhagat Village in memory of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge's official opening for use by the villagers. The ribbon was cut by Sep Mian Gul Khan, a ninety-year-old 1971 war veteran and a proud resident of the area, in the presence of Indian Army persons and other local dignitaries. The bridge was raised through the painstaking efforts of Indian Army engineers, who toiled for two months in spite of incessant rains and adverse conditions to provide a measure of respite for locals long plagued by issues arising out of a lack of motorable roads and a bridge across Machhal Nala.

The bridge is a testament to the Army's commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, be it defending the borders or supporting them towards building a prosperous and peaceful Kashmir, the statement by the PRO added. The dedication event was attended by children, women, and elders of seven villages who got benefitted from the construction of the bridge. The locals thanked the Army for providing them with a piece of infrastructure that would enable them to send their children to school and facilitate the movements with the sick and the elderly. They also hoped that this will bring tourists to their area, the statement added.

"As the nation is celebrating its 77th Independence Day, the inauguration of the bridge serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the Indian Army to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. It also reaffirms the Army's dedication to fostering strong bonds with local communities and dedicatedly contributing towards their welfare," the statement added. (ANI)

