National Flag hoisted at Badrinath Dham Temple in Uttarakhand

Amid patriotic fervour and nationalistic spirits, the national flag was hoisted at the Badrinath Dham Temple on Tuesday to mark the country's 77th Independence Day. Priests, temple authorities, and pilgrims from far and wide celebrated Independence Day at the holy shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district with nationalist zeal and enthusiasm.

Earlier in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hoisted the national flag and administered the oath of national unity to the people to mark the occasion. CM Dhami also paid tributes to freedom fighters who had made supreme sacrifices for the country, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort and addressed the nation in his 10th Independence Day speech. Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country were invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal' with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi's dream of making India a developed country by 2047. (ANI)

