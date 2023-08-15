Left Menu

UK's Unite union postpones one of two Gatwick Airport strikes

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-08-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's Unite trade union said on Tuesday it had postponed one of two strikes due to begin later this week at Gatwick Airport in order to allow passenger assistance staff to vote on what it described as a "greatly improved offer".

Strike action involving ground handling staff at a different company is still expected to begin as planned on Friday however, Unite said, as a fresh offer made by their employer over the weekend was not likely to be approved by its members in a ballot closing on Thursday.

