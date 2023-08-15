PM Modi communicated road map for developed country: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address to the nation has laid out a road map to make India a developed nation by 2047, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Tuesday. "PM Modi through his today's address communicated the road map for a developed country. His speech was full of hope & aspirations for the people of the country...," Meghwal told reporters after attending the Independence Day celebrations here

Stressing that language is also a key ingredient in the "nation-building process," the Law minister said the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023 and other two bills tabled in the last Parliament session were aimed at giving justice and protecting the rights given to citizens by the Constitution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, 2023, in Lok Sabha. The bills will abolish the Indian Penal Code, 1860, Criminal Procedure Code (1898) and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 made by the British.

Meghwal also said that the Centre will make more chambers in the first year of 'Amrit Kaal' and will consider the Advocates Protection Bill,2021 Meanwhile, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said the apex court was planning to expand its building. Celebrating Independence Day at the Supreme Court lawns, CJI said the new building will have 27 additional courtrooms, 4 registrar courtrooms and

Speaking at the Independence Day event, CJI said, "It is important for us to recognize the fact that the Supreme Court Bar, as the leading bar of the country, stands for the protection of the rule of law...Our Constitution envisages an important role for the judiciary to ensure that the institutions of governance function within defined constitutional limits". Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi hoisted the national flag today as the nation woke up to its 77th Independence Day.

He also took to his official handle on 'X', formerly Twitter, to greet countrymen on Independence Day. "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal'. (ANI)

