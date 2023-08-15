Carlsberg lifts profit forecast on solid H1 sales
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday lifted its profit guidance for the full year after a "solid business performance" in the first half of the year.
The world's third-biggest brewer said it now expects organic operating profit growth this year of between 4% and 7%, versus a previous range of minus 2% to plus 5%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement