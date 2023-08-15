President Murmu, PM Modi to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders will pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday on his death anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders will pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday on his death anniversary. Vajpayee, the country's 10th prime minister, breathed his last on August 18, 2018 after a prolonged illness.
Vajpayee led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments between 1998 to 2004 and was the first member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become India's Prime Minister. The leaders will visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay their tributes. (ANI)
