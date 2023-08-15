Left Menu

President Murmu, PM Modi to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders will pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday on his death anniversary

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:51 IST
President Murmu, PM Modi to pay floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders will pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Wednesday on his death anniversary. Vajpayee, the country's 10th prime minister, breathed his last on August 18, 2018 after a prolonged illness.

Vajpayee led the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments between 1998 to 2004 and was the first member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become India's Prime Minister. The leaders will visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee's memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' to pay their tributes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023