Ready to make every possible effort to safeguard borders: BSF IG Ravi Gandhi on I-Day

Border Security Force (BSF) Gujarat Frontier Inspector General (IG) Ravi Gandhi assured countrymen on Independence Day that BSF personnel are ready to make every possible effort to safeguard the borders of the country. "BSF personnel are ready to make every possible effort to safeguard the borders of the country. We pledge that we will work hard to protect and safeguard the country day and night and will leave no stone unturned so that our countrymen can sleep peacefully at night...," the BSF Gujarat Frontier IG said.

The BSF IG extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. He also appealed to countrymen to participate in the development work under the leadership of PM Modi. "I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. I appeal to the people of the country to participate in the development work under the leadership of PM Modi," Ravi Gandhi said.

The BSF Gujarat Frontier personnel distributed sweets to children and celebrated Independence Day at the Nadabet border in Gujarat. Earlier, a Tiranga Motor Cycle Rally was organised by the BSF Barmer sector on Independence Day. The rally was flagged off by DIG BSF State Head Quarter of Barmer, P S Bhatti.

"A Tiranga Motor Cycle Rally was organised today by BSF Sector Barmer on the occasion of 77th Independence Day. The Rally was flagged off and led by Sh P S Bhatti, DIG BSF SHQ Barmer. #SeemaPraharis from the sector & its units participated," BSF Gujarat tweeted. Moreover, a Har Ghar Tiranga programme was conducted at Ankur Play School at BSF Gandhinagar premises on Independence Day.

"On the occasion of #IndependenceDay , Har Ghar Tiranga programme was conducted at Ankur Play School BSF Gandhinagar premises which witnessed active participation from both @BWWA_India members & exuberant children, encapsulating true spirit of the occasion," BSF Gujarat tweeted. (ANI)

