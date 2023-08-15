Hope Manish Sisodia will come out soon: Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Independence Day

Extending her wishes for Independence Day, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Tuesday hoped that Manish Sisodia, who has been in jail for 170 days, will "come out soon." "Even today on Independence Day, the fight for freedom against the tyranny of a few continues. Manish Sisodia ji has made the future of lakhs of children of Delhi. Today it has been 170 days since he was forcibly sent to jail without any reason. Happy Independence Day Sir. Hope you come out soon," she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On August 4, the Supreme Court declined to grant Sisodia any temporary respite and listed his petition for regular and interim release for the week beginning on September 4. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti's panel scheduled a hearing for September and requested that the investigation agency provide an explanation of the case's financial transactions as well as its operational choices.

The court requested thorough explanations from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju on all areas of the money trail involved in the case. The agency's affidavit did not provide the court with concrete illustrations of these characteristics, it was found. The Enforcement Directorate was given further time by the court to submit an affidavit in this case.

The CBI detained Sisodia in February 2023 on alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of Delhi's new excise policy. The Opposition made accusations of wrongdoing, leading to the withdrawal of the policy. The CBI claims that Sisodia played the most significant and crucial part in the criminal conspiracy and that he was heavily involved in both the creation and implementation of the aforementioned policy to assure the accomplishment of the conspiracy's goals. (ANI)

