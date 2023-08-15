Left Menu

MP health minister suffers dizziness during parade ceremony in Raisen, undergoing treatment in Bhopal

Soon after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he got normal after a few minutes. After that Choudhary is admitted to a private hospital in the state capital for further treatment.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 17:13 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 17:13 IST
Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary being taken to hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary fell down due to dizziness during a parade ceremony after flag hoisting in Raisen district on Tuesday. Soon after the incident, he was taken to a nearby hospital where he got normal after a few minutes. Later on Choudhary is admitted to a private hospital in the state capital Bhopal for further treatment.

Bhopal Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) Prabhakar Tiwari said, "The minister has been brought from Raisen to Bhopal and his examination has been done by the doctors. Some reports are fine whereas some more reports are yet to come. MRI and Cardiology reports are absolutely fine." "It seems that the minister has suffered a momentary shock, nothing serious has come to light. Rest of the tests are still under process, we hope that those tests also be normal," he added. (ANI)

