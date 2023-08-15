Left Menu

India’s borders more secure than ever: PM Modi tells people from Red Fort

India has gained new strategic strength in recent years and its borders are more secure than ever, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 17:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 17:42 IST
India’s borders more secure than ever: PM Modi tells people from Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort (Image: Twitter/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has gained new strategic strength in recent years and its borders are more secure than ever, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. He reiterated the government's resolve to ensure national security amid the current global security scenario, asserting that a number of military reforms are being undertaken to modernise the armed forces and make them "young and battle ready" to deal with all future challenges.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that the people of the country feel safe today as there has been a drastic decline in the number of terrorist attacks. When the country is peaceful and secure, new goals of development are achieved, he said.

The Prime Minister also referred to the One Rank One Pension scheme, a long-pending demand of defence pensioners, which was implemented by the government as soon as it came to power. "OROP was a matter of respect for the soldiers of our country. We implemented it when we came to power. Rs 70,000 crore have reached the ex-servicemen and their families today," he added.

PM Modi, from the Red Fort today, extended the Independence Day wishes to the Armed Forces personnel at the borders, who ensure that the country is secured and its interests are safeguarded. PM Modi today led the celebrations on Tuesday from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country were invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital. India completed 75 years of independence last year and entered the 'Amrit Kaal', a period of 25 years for making the country a developed nation by 2047.

PM Modi's today's address from the ramparts was his 10th Independence Day speech. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023