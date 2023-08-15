Left Menu

MP: 22 prisoners released from Indore Central Jail on Independence Day

Of these prisoners, 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious offences and three prisoners were serving sentences in ordinary cases.

MP: 22 prisoners released from Indore Central Jail on Independence Day
Prisoners released from Indore Central Jain wearing garland (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 22 prisoners were released from Central Jail on the occasion of Independence Day following their good behaviour inside the jail in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, an official said. Of these prisoners, 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious offences and three prisoners were serving sentences in ordinary cases.

The prisoners were given the certificate of release, were felicitated and were given respectful farewell. They were also explained to do good work after being released from the jail. Jail Superintendent Dr Alka Sonkar said, "According to the rule of the state government, like every year, those prisoners whose conduct has been good in jail were released on the occasion of Independence day. A total of 22 prisoners were released from the central jail out of which 19 prisoners were serving life sentences in serious cases like murder whereas three prisoners were serving jail terms in normal cases." (ANI)

