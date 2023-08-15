Brazil reports power outages in three regions

Brazil's power system operator (ONS) reported outages in three regions of the country, it said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that 16,000 megawatts had been brought down after an "incident" that was still being investigated.

ONS said it was working to resume electricity supply in the north, northeast and southeast regions of Latin America's largest country, with 6,000 megawatts already brought back online.

