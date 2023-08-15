UP CM Yogi inaugurates drive to plant 5 crore saplings 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that god's grace to humanity will continue and the earth will be free from disasters if nature is protected. Inaugurating a drive to plant 5 crore saplings under Tree Plantation Campaign-2023 and Amrit Stambh in Amrit Vatika on Gomti bank (near Jhulelal Vatika), the Chief Minister said, "these trees will become the medium to connect people with nature and God."

CM Yogi also mentioned the importance attached to the three sacred trees, namely Peepal, Pakad and Banyan, by recognising them as Harishankari by Indian saints. The Chief Minister said that when one plays with nature, one has to bear with its adverse effects also. "Within a month, heavy rains in different parts of the country lead to widespread loss of life and property. Nature's fury wreaked havoc in Himachal and Uttarakhand once again yesterday. We have got the opportunity to join the new resolution to save the environment like Amrit Vatika", he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak planted three saplings (mango-neem and one other) on the occasion. Nakshatra Vatika means 27 constellations and Navagraha Vatika also has trees named after 9 planets. This is the proud tradition of India. CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Modi had called upon every Indian to take some resolution in the first year of 'Kranti Diwas/Quit India Movement' between August 9 and 30, the period of Amrit Kaal.

Programs like' Meri Mati-Mera Desh' as well as salutations to the soil and the heroes have started. "It is my good fortune that 9th August is one of the dates associated with the freedom movement, when we all had the opportunity to associate with the organization of the ''Kakori Train Action'. It also gave us an opportunity to start the 'Mati Ko Naman-Veeron Ka Vandan' program from Kakori," he informed. Chief Minister said that the development authority selected Amrit Stambh and established it with a new resolution in Mankameshwar ward on the banks of Gomti river in Lucknow.

"The Chief Secretary introduced the Amrit Stambh, how the number 75 was linked to it in one way or the other. Whether it is about the Amrit Kalash or the height of the pillar or the different corners, the work of adding this number was done with all of them," he further informed. Reminding the people of 'Panch Pran' discussed by the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said PM Modi resolved to observe November 26, the day of adoption of constitution as Constitution Day. During this, civic duties were discussed in the Legislature, including the duties of every citizen towards the nation and the society.

The CM said, "If a person his discharging their duties honestly in their field, then this is a tribute to the motherland. Panch Pran is providing inspiration to connect with new zeal and enthusiasm. It is the result of the same is that Amrit Vatika is part of the series of faithfully discharging the obligations, he stated." After 25 years when India will be celebrating Independence Day at that time Amrit Vatika-Amrit Stambh would remind us of the resolution of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The future generation would have the opportunity to know, see and hear what resolutions were taken and programs were conducted in the year of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Former Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Jai Devi, Ambareesh Kumar, Former Minister and Member of Legislative Council Mahendra Singh, Mohsin Raza, MLC Mukesh Sharma, Bukkal Nawab, Umesh Chand Dwivedi, Lalji Nirmal etc were present on the occasion. Informing about Amrit Stambh, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that the first step in Amrit Stambh is 75 cm, the next step is also 75 cm, the base is also 75 cm, the pillar is 7.5 meters and the Amrit Kalash is also of 75 cm. Amrit Vatika has been made in 'Panch Kona' to remember PM Modi's 'Panch Pran' where 75 saplings have been planted. (ANI)

