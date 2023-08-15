Aim is to create 2 cr ‘lakhpati didis’ among SHGs: PM Modi at Red Fort

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government is working with Women's Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with the aim of creating two crore 'Lakhpati Didis' in villages. The PM observed that 10 crore women are today associated with Women's Self-Help Groups.

"In villages today, one can find a Didi in the Bank, in the Anganwaadi and a Didi to provide medicines." Also, PM Modi spoke about agri-tech and made a pitch for leveraging the potential of science and technology in rural development.

The PM said that 15,000 Women's Self-Help Groups would be given loan and training for operating and repairing drones. "Drone ki Udaan" will be carried out by these Women's Self-Help Groups, said PM Modi. Among others, PM Modi announced the launch of the 'Vishwakarma Yojana', in the coming days.

The scheme is planned to benefit individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship. "In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community," he said.

"Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the 'Vishwakarma Yojana', which will begin with an allocation of around 13-15 thousand crore rupees," he added. Further, he announced that the government has plans to increase the number of 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' from 10,000 to 25,000.

He said Jan Aushadhi Kendras have given new power to the people, especially the middle class. "Jan Aushadhi Kendras have provided new strength to senior citizens and middle-class families in our nation. In a joint family, if someone has diabetes, it's quite natural to get a medical bill of Rs 2000-3000. We provide medicines which cost Rs 100 in the market for just Rs.10, Rs.15, Rs.20 through Jan Aushadhi Kendras," he said from Red Fort.

PM Modi today led the celebrations on Tuesday from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort. Around 1,800 people from different walks of life and from all across the country were invited as special guests to the main celebratory event in the national capital.

India completed 75 years of independence last year and entered the 'Amrit Kaal', a period of 25 years for making the country a developed nation by 2047. PM Modi's today's address from the ramparts was his 10th Independence Day speech. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres. (ANI)

