West Bengal Governor participates in I-Day program at Barrackpore's Gandhi Ghat

The Governor laid a wreath at the Gandhi memorial on Independence Day. He was wearing a black cap with a badge of the Indian national flag.

ANI | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:17 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:17 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Independence Day program (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose participated at an Independence Day program at Barrackpore's Gandhi Ghat in North 24 Parganas district on Tuesday. The Governor laid a wreath at the Gandhi memorial on Independence Day. He was wearing a black cap with a badge of the Indian national flag.

Earlier in his address on the eve on Independence Day, Governor CV Ananda Bose paid his respects to Bengali freedom fighters like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Matangani Hazra, Bipin Chandra Pal, Binoy-Badal-Dinesh apart from Mahatma Gandhi. "When India marched towards Independence, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Matangani Hazra, Bipin Chandra Pal, Binoy-Badal-Dinesh and the people of Bengal walked on foot during this struggle," he said in his speech.

The West Bengal Governor also mentioned that it was Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who named Gandhiji, 'Bapu', the father of the nation. "We remember Gandhiji who led the country to freedom. Netaji called Gandhiji, Bapu, the father of the nation following which the nation remembers him as Bapu, the father of the nation," he said.

Speaking about making the country self-reliant or 'Atmanirbhar', Ananda Bose said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat is our goal, Atmanirbhar Bengal is my dream." The Governor also quoted the lines of Rabindranath Tagore's "Where the mind is without fear" in Bengali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

